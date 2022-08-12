Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.28 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.40 EPS.
Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.34.
SPIR opened at $1.52 on Friday. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Spire Global by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Spire Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Spire Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
