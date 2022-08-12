SPINDLE Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $262,937.41 and $1,047.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 114.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,209.95 or 0.99852615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00049203 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00230772 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00146133 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.00266466 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00057288 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004705 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.