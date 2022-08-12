SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 219,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 70,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.98. The company had a trading volume of 156,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,638,995. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average of $65.49.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

