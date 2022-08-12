SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 642.9% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.0 days.
SpareBank 1 SMN Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRMGF remained flat at $16.50 during trading hours on Thursday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78.
About SpareBank 1 SMN
