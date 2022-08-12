Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) Market Cap Tops $159,462.99

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. Spaceswap SHAKE has a market capitalization of $159,462.99 and approximately $19,517.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can currently be bought for approximately $210.10 or 0.00875772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015153 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Spaceswap SHAKE
Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Trading
