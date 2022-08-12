SORA Price Reaches $3.35 on Top Exchanges (XOR)

SORA (XOR) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. One SORA coin can currently be purchased for about $3.35 or 0.00013852 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SORA has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. SORA has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of SORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SORA

XOR is a coin. SORA’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 1,174,105 coins. The Reddit community for SORA is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SORA is sora.org.

Buying and Selling SORA

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

