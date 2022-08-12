Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at $38,003,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,737,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $20,629,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,436,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $12,903,000.

SONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.15. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

