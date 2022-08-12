SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $419.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $373.00 to $419.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SEDG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $358.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $319.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 124.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.10. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $200.86 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,569. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

