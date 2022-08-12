Soda Coin Trading 37.2% Higher This Week (SOC)

Soda Coin (SOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Soda Coin has traded 37.2% higher against the dollar. One Soda Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $15.29 million and approximately $562,300.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,827.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004221 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00039333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00127288 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00067908 BTC.

Soda Coin (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng.

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

