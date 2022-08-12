Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 26,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,279,693 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.97.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 643.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 84,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.