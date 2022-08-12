Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 329.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,230 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $26,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake Trading Down 3.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.27.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $167.88 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.