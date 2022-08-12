Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $11.55. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Snap One shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 421 shares.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNPO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

In other news, insider Jefferson Dungan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John H. Heyman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,567,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,086,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jefferson Dungan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Snap One in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Snap One by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap One by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Snap One by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Snap One in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $856.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Snap One had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $277.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

