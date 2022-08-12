SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Up to $1.62

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.69. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 66,556 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.02.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.22.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.86 million. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at $31,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

