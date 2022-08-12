Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. Smartsheet has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,029 shares of company stock worth $531,326. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 287.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,471,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 21.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

