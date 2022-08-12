SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in July

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the July 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SLC Agrícola Price Performance
SLCJY traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 1,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,282. SLC Agrícola has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.
About SLC Agrícola
