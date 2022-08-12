SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in July

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the July 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SLC Agrícola Price Performance

SLCJY traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 1,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,282. SLC Agrícola has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include soybean, corn, and cotton crops, as well as soybean seeds, brachiaria seeds, mung beans, popcorn, seed corn, wheat, stylis, and permanent livestock. It also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture.

