Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €158.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €158.00 ($161.22) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($173.47) target price on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on Sixt in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Sixt in a report on Wednesday.

Sixt Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €117.40 ($119.80) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.05. Sixt has a 1 year low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a 1 year high of €170.30 ($173.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €114.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €125.25.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

