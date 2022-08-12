Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $56.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $22.61. 194,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $4,248,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,792,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 150,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,792,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,325 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $714,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 348,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,040,612. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

