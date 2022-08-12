Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Issues Earnings Results

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48), Briefing.com reports. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SIX traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 380,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,165. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $47.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $27,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,675 shares in the company, valued at $720,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 150,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $4,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,792,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $27,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,491.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 348,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,040,612 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $109,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

