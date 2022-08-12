SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Shares of SITC opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

