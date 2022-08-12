Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 420.4% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of SGAPY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.13. 21,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,784. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3306 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.31.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, voice, and content and digital services, as well as equipment sales; digital media and advertising services; integrated information and communications technology solutions, such as cloud computing, multi-access edge computing, software-defined network, and digital solutions; fund management services to enterprise customers.

