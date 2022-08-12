Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Shares Down 14.3%

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN – Get Rating) dropped 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 12,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 48,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Silverton Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16.

About Silverton Metals

Silverton Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado property that consists of seven mining concessions, covering an area of approximately 3,746 hectares located in the state of Sonora; La Frazada property that comprises one mining concession totaling 299 hectares situated in the state of Nayarit; and Pluton which includes 3 contiguous mining concessions that cover an area of 6,534 hectares located in northern Durango.

