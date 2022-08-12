SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILCG. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 184.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $58.04 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $73.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.57.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.