SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RSP opened at $149.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

