SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Takes $694,000 Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $26.43 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85.

