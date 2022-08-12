SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Invests $936,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $30.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

