SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Invests $511,000 in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,169,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 93,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 76,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.67 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.