SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Buys New Shares in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc owned approximately 3.25% of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNDM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $866,000.

First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RNDM opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.40. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $58.43.

First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.801 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

