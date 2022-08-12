SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Buys New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 22.2% in the first quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.1% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 22,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $310.69 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $319.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.83.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

