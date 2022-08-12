Signify Wealth Invests $4 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Signify Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTM. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

RTM traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $169.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,871. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $149.13 and a 1 year high of $192.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.69.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.