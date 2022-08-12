Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Cowen

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SGFY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a sector perform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Signify Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Signify Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.
NYSE SGFY opened at $22.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.44. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26.
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
