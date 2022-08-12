Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) Director Mark Ruport Acquires 10,000 Shares

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) Director Mark Ruport purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $11,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,925.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sigma Labs Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of Sigma Labs stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. 251,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,263. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24. Sigma Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.24.
About Sigma Labs
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigma Labs (SASI)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.