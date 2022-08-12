Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) Director Mark Ruport Acquires 10,000 Shares

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) Director Mark Ruport purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $11,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,925.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sigma Labs Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Sigma Labs stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. 251,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,263. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24. Sigma Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

About Sigma Labs

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.