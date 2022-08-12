Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Sify Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.28. 48,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 86,507 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Sify Technologies by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sify Technologies by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.