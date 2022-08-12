Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sierra Wireless Trading Up 0.3 %

SWIR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 46,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,641. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $30.80.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWIR shares. TD Securities lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair lowered Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,770,000 after purchasing an additional 466,126 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 262,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 143.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 48,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.