Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Sierra Wireless Trading Up 0.3 %
SWIR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 46,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,641. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $30.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWIR shares. TD Securities lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair lowered Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.
Sierra Wireless Company Profile
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.
