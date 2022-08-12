Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Shares Up 4%

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.82 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.45 ($0.20). 632,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 735,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.82 ($0.19).

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.09.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

