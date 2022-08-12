Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Rises By 174.4%

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a growth of 174.4% from the July 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGD. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 84.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IGD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.68. 3,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,365. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

