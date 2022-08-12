Short Interest in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Drops By 49.8%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the July 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NIE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,214. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 411.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 139,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 112,465 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 788.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 76,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

