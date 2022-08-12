Short Interest in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Drops By 49.8%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the July 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:NIE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,214. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.