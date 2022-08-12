Short Interest in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Expands By 81.8%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CID. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CID traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $34.07.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th.

