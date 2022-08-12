Short Interest in Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Increases By 54.4%

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,269,100 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the July 15th total of 822,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.
Value Partners Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VPGLF opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. Value Partners Group has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.58.
About Value Partners Group
