Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Rises By 234.8%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,339,700 shares, a growth of 234.8% from the July 15th total of 400,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 956.9 days.
Uni-President China Stock Performance
Shares of Uni-President China stock remained flat at $0.80 on Friday. Uni-President China has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.
Uni-President China Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uni-President China (UNPSF)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.