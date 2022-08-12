Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Rises By 234.8%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,339,700 shares, a growth of 234.8% from the July 15th total of 400,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 956.9 days.

Uni-President China Stock Performance

Shares of Uni-President China stock remained flat at $0.80 on Friday. Uni-President China has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

Uni-President China Company Profile

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

