Short Interest in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Rises By 67.2%

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the July 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
TIVC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,550. Tivic Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.
Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tivic Health Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.
