Short Interest in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Rises By 67.2%

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the July 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Down 4.2 %

TIVC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,550. Tivic Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tivic Health Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tivic Health Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TIVC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

