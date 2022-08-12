Short Interest in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Drops By 36.8%

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 402,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 184,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 33,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSIB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,184. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

