Short Interest in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Expands By 66.7%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 88.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 247.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. The Korea Fund has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $45.75.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

