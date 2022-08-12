Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Decreases By 71.7%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Snam Stock Performance
Shares of Snam stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.22. 88,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,800. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. Snam has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $12.54.
About Snam
