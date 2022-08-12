Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Decreases By 71.7%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Snam Stock Performance

Shares of Snam stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.22. 88,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,800. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. Snam has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

