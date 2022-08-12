Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Increases By 75.8%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHZHY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 145,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,139. Shenzhou International Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

