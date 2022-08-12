Short Interest in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rises By 430.8%

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 430.8% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SDVKY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.08. 40,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,809. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 230 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 251 to SEK 235 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.17.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

