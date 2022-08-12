Short Interest in Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Drops By 28.6%

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Stock Performance

Shares of RGEDF stock remained flat at $17.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Get Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. alerts:

About Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. It develops and manufactures products in various therapeutic areas, including women's healthcare, cardiovascular, and central nervous system.

Receive News & Ratings for Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.