Short Interest in Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Drops By 28.6%

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Stock Performance
Shares of RGEDF stock remained flat at $17.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00.
About Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.
