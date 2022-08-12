Short Interest in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Declines By 27.1%

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 169,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Powered Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Powered Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Powered Brands by 1,336.5% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Powered Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Powered Brands stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Powered Brands has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.