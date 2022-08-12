Short Interest in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Grows By 36.0%

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the July 15th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. 165,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,047. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
