Short Interest in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Grows By 36.0%

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the July 15th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. 165,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,047. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 176,457 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 805.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 99,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 88,149 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

