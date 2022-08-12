Short Interest in Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Drops By 28.0%

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the July 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 180.0 days.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Price Performance

OTCMKTS LKFLF remained flat at $2.48 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. Luk Fook Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

