Short Interest in Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Drops By 28.0%

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the July 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 180.0 days.
OTCMKTS LKFLF remained flat at $2.48 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. Luk Fook Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.
