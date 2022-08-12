Short Interest in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Increases By 250.0%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Price Performance
Shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha stock remained flat at $36.65 during trading on Friday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $42.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on KAIKY shares. Nomura upgraded Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Other segments. It offers containership services; dry bulk carrier services comprising transport of raw materials, such as coal, iron ore, wheat, soybeans, corn, etc., as well as woodchips, and pulp; car carrier services; liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier services; marine transport of crude oil, oil derivatives, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products through tankers; offshore support vessel services; offshore drilling services; and floating production storage and offloading services.
